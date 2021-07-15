Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 234,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,575,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

