Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 25,338 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 89.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.66. 173,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,495. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $480.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

