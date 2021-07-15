Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.