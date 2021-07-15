Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.04. Banner posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 122,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,465. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

