Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is ($0.98). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.