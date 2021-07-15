Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.