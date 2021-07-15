Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

