Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $8,279,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

