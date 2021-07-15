Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post $894.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.60 million and the lowest is $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock remained flat at $$29.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,243. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

