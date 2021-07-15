Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Yext by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Yext by 173.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yext by 132.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

