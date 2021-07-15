Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,223. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

