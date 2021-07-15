Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.08. HomeStreet posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

HMST opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $818.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

