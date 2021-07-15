Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Target Price at €3.35

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

Several equities analysts have commented on SAN shares. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

