Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $11.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.