Analysts Set Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) PT at $14.70

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Shares of CNVY opened at $8.79 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

