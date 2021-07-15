Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Price Target at GBX 489.20

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NETW opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.81) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.41. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.11. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

