Analysts Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target at $30.25

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages have commented on OPI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $29.05 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.