Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $73.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

PLAN stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

