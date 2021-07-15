Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.