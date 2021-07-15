Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 22,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,478,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.