Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in PPD by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PPD by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.