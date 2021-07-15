Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $3,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Masimo by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 66.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.80. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.