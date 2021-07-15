Andra AP fonden Sells 200 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $645.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $418.02 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,483,030 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

