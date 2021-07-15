Andra AP fonden Sells 34,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 104,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,547,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,734,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.74.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

