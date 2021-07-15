AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,036 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,371. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.