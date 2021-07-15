AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 251,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

