Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells £100,227 in Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) insider Nicholas (Nick) Downshire sold 33,409 shares of Animalcare Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £100,227 ($130,947.22).

Nicholas (Nick) Downshire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Nicholas (Nick) Downshire sold 5,000 shares of Animalcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £17,100 ($22,341.26).

ANCR opened at GBX 301.30 ($3.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The company has a market capitalization of £181.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00. Animalcare Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.78).

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

