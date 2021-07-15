Ansbert Gadicke Sells 58,012 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.