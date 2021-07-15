Ansbert Gadicke Sells 58,012 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,067 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $134,455.02.
- On Monday, June 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.
- On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.
Shares of RPTX stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
