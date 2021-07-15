Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $25.63 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $178,130.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

