Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 163.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AOXG stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
