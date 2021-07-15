Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.