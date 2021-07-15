Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of APLS opened at $62.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,943,122. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

