Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 92.2% in June

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,284,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,521. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

