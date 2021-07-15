Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 175,000 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

