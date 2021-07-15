AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,772,792 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,454,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,772,792 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $103,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $10,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.