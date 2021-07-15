AQR Capital Management LLC Has $147.42 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $147,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

