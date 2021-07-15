AQR Capital Management LLC Has $87.76 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Popular worth $87,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

