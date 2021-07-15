AQR Capital Management LLC Has $95.30 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 587,968 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $95,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

