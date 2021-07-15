AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $133,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.