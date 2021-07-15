AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 106,273 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of SYNNEX worth $108,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $9,752,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 158.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,583. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

