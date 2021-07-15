Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $3.48 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $3.48 or 0.00010917 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $137.72 million and $13.00 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aragon

ANT is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

