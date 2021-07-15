ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.47 ($41.73).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.