ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €36.00 by Barclays

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.47 ($41.73).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

