Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Arch Resources worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Arch Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period.

Shares of ARCH opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $915.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

