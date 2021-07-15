Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Arcos Dorados worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

