Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.50. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $736.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.