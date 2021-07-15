Ares Management Llc Sells 5,102 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) insider Ares Management Llc sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $5,738,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

California Resources stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

