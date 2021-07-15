Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,023,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000.

EACPU remained flat at $$9.92 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

