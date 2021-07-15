Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of LVRAU remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

