Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

INKAU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 11,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

