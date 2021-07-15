Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $9.92 Million in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616 over the last ninety days.

RCLFU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,926. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

